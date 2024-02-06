(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s construction companies are the most optimistic in two years after a drop in market borrowing costs boosted consumer and business confidence.

The findings from S&P Global Market Intelligence’s survey of purchasing managers showed output across the sector falling in January, but those declines were less severe than expected and the most moderate in five months.

The data point to an improvement in one of the sectors hardest hit by the Bank of England’s quickest series of interest-rate hikes in four decades. While rates remain at the highest since 2008, markets are starting to anticipate reductions later this year, and that’s already easing pressure on mortgage costs and business loans.

“UK construction companies seem increasingly optimistic that the worst could be behind them soon as recession risks fade and interest rate cuts appear close on the horizon,” Tim Moore, Economics Director at S&P Global, said in a statement Tuesday. “The prospect of looser financial conditions and an improving economic backdrop meant that business activity expectations strengthened.”

S&P’s construction PMI rose to 48.8 last month from 46.8 in December — stronger than the 47.2 reading economists had expected. Figures below 50 indicate a contraction.

The report also showed:

The highest level of business optimism since January 2022

About 51% of those surveyed expect an increase in business activity while only 12% predict a decline

Output dropped along with a marginal fall in incoming new work

Housebuilding remains the weakest sector, but the rate of decline in activity was the least marked since March 2023

