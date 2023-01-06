(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s construction industry became more pessimistic in December as soaring inflation and slowing orders cut output for the first time in four months.

S&P Global Market Intelligence said its measure of output from a survey of purchasing managers dropped to 48.8 last month from 50.4 the month before. Readings under 50 indicate a contraction. A measure of confidence was downbeat for only the sixth time since records began in 1997.

The figures indicate the headwinds facing UK businesses with inflation lingering near a four-decade high and the economy slipping into a recession that the Bank of England says could last until 2024. Construction companies allowed staffing levels to decline for the first time since early 2021, when coronavirus lockdowns were in place.

“Companies are preparing to face significant challenges in the months ahead,” Lewis Cooper, an economist at S&P Global, said in a report Friday.

New orders declined last month after an increase in November. Survey respondents blamed weak client demand and higher prices.

Activity in the housing market fell sharply in December, registering 48. That was the first contraction since July, following a neutral reading of 50 in the month before and reflects forecasts for a drop in property prices this year.

