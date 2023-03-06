(Bloomberg) -- UK construction industry output grew for the first time in two months in February, boosting hopes that the economy may avoid a prolonged recession.

A rebound in commercial and civil engineering work helped to compensate for continued gloom in the housing market, where buying activity has been depressed by higher mortgage rates and the cost-of-living crisis.

The closely-watched Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index from S&P Global and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply jumped to 54.6 in February, up from 48.4 a month earlier and the highest since May 2022.

It was the first time in three months that activity was above the crucial no-change level of 50. Economists had expected a decline.

“Construction companies appear increasingly confident about the year-ahead business outlook, with optimism rebounding strongly from the lows seen in the final quarter of 2022,” said Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “Some firms noted that fading recession fears and an improving global economic outlook had boosted client confidence.”

While supplier delays persisted, according to the survey, they were the least widespread since before the pandemic struck Britain in early 2020.

Input cost inflation, which shot up as Covid lockdowns and the war in Ukraine wreaked havoc on supply chains, also slowed.

The inflation figures may be a relief to the Bank of England’s rate-setting committee, which is concerned that soaring prices are becoming embedded in the domestic economy through rising wages.

In a further sign of life for the UK economy, new construction work picked up for the first time since November.

Commercial construction was the best-performing area, expanding at the steepest rate in nine months. Civil engineering also returned to growth, boosted by work on major infrastructure projects such as HS2, the high-speed rail network.

But total residential work fell for the third month running, with firms reporting subdued demand and a “headwind from elevated interest rates.”

“Cutbacks to new house building projects remained the weak spot,” Moore said.

