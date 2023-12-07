(Bloomberg) -- The UK has started consulting on its proposals to oversee the cloud computing and data analytics services that banks depend on, a push that could see parts of firms like Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. come under the remit of the country’s financial regulators.

The proposals include “requirements on technology and cyber resilience” as well as the provision of “certain information and assurance to the regulators,” according to a statement Thursday from the Bank of England, its Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority, which identify the firms it was targeting.

Representatives for the tech firms didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

“Financial market infrastructure firms are becoming increasingly dependent on third-party technology providers for services that could impact UK financial stability if they were to fail or be disrupted,” Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden said in the statement.

Firms providing services to the finance industry whose disruption “could threaten the stability of, or confidence in, the UK financial system,” will fall under the regime, according to Thursday’s statement. The final requirements and expectations for so-called critical third parties are expected to be published in the second half of next year.

The central bank has previously said it wants additional powers to police the finance industry’s switch to cloud computing. Firms are moving their most sensitive IT systems into the cloud, allowing them to spend less on their own data centers while relying on the security and computing power of tech firms. The largest providers include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

Read More: UK Wants to Regulate Tech Firms Deemed ‘Critical’ to Finance

--With assistance from Philip Aldrick and Thomas Seal.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.