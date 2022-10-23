(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s financial watchdog has been consulting private equity firms about the effects on the companies and their investors of rising rates and the bond market tumult triggered by the government’s failed mini-budget, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Officials at the Financial Conduct Authority contacted several buyout groups to try to find out how badly the turmoil had hit pension funds and other investors while also quizzing them about the effects on private markets, according to the report, which citing unidentified people brief on the calls.

The discussions highlight regulators’ concern about oversight of the private equity industry, the newspaper said, adding that the talks were informal and not part of any investigation. The FCA declined to comment to the FT.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.