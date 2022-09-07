(Bloomberg) -- UK shoppers are becoming more price-sensitive as inflation accelerates and energy prices skyrocket, with over 43% of higher-income consumers saying they have been searching for more discounts or deals since May, according to an Attest survey commissioned by Bloomberg Intelligence. Households with earnings of £20,000-£34,999 in particular are actively seeking deals because they can afford to buy more expensive items and store them while spreading their food and household budgets over a period of time. Consumers may have also been buying items before prices are inevitably raised. About 43% of shoppers across all income levels say they’ve been holding to a set budget over the past three months.

