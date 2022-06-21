(Bloomberg) -- British consumers are set to foot a £2.7 billion ($3.3 billion) bill for a wave of failures among energy suppliers over the past year.

That sum will help cover the costs incurred by suppliers which took on more than 2.4 million customers from over two dozen of their failed rivals, according to a report from the National Audit Office. The extra costs will be spread around all energy bills and come on top of the surging gas and power prices that are set to hit households this winter.

The NAO criticizes Ofgem for overseeing a market with few barriers to new entrants. The regulator increased the risk and cost of supplier failures by prioritizing increased competition over scrutiny of the finances of market participants, the NAO found.

“Ofgem’s approach created an energy market built on shaky foundations,” said Meg Hillier, a member of Parliament and chair of the Committee of Public Accounts. “Once again, it’s the public who has to pay for the mistakes of those charged with protecting them. It’s unacceptable.”

The regulator began to toughen rules for new market entrants beginning in 2019, but didn’t add new measures for existing suppliers until 2021. While Ofgem is now adding new protections, its previous approach left the sector exposed.

“By allowing many suppliers to enter the market and operate with weak financial resilience, and by failing to imagine a scenario in which there could be sustained volatility in energy prices, it allowed a market to develop that was vulnerable to large-scale shocks and where the risk largely rested with consumers, who would pick up the costs in the event of failure,” the NAO said.

In addition, the UK is spending £900 million to run Bulb, a supplier that was so big when it failed the government stepped in to run it temporarily. The total cost of that stewardship won’t be finalized until Bulb can exit administration either through a sale or by distributing its customers to other suppliers, the report found.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Treasury decided not to hedge energy exposure, meaning costs could rise with wholesale prices. Ofgem itself could do little to control the soaring prices, the NAO said.

The NAO suggested a number of changes that Ofgem and BEIS should implement to improve the energy supplier market. They include further scrutiny of the energy price cap and how it would be impacted by various market fluctuations, examining alternatives to the price cap and reviewing the so-called supplier of last resort process that allocates customers from failed companies.

