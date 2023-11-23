(Bloomberg) -- UK consumer confidence rebounded in November, with households more willing to splash out on major purchases ahead of Christmas, a survey found.

GfK Ltd. said its measure of sentiment increased 6 points to minus 24, the sharpest rise since April. It followed a 9-point fall in October and exceeded the modest improvement forecast by economists.

A gauge of whether consumers think now is a good time to buy big-ticket items such as furniture and electronics improved by 10 points to -24. That was the biggest increase since June 2020, when non-essential stores were reopening following the first pandemic lockdown.

The “dramatic” recovery “will be good news for retailers looking to benefit from Black Friday and Christmas,”said Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK. “Despite the acute cost-of-living pressures, many would still like to loosen their purse strings just a little so they can enjoy that feel-good factor we all associate with the festive season.”

Consumers are becoming more optimistic about their personal finances and the economic outlook as falling inflation and soaring wages deliver a real boost to living standards, according to the survey.

“People are thinking about their future with increased confidence and willingness to look beyond the short-term,” Staton said.

The findings come a day after a key business survey showed private-sector companies unexpectedly returned to growth this month.

A further boost to confidence is likely in December after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt this week announced the biggest tax cuts since the 1980s in a bid to boost the fortunes of the ruling Conservative Party ahead of a general election expected next year.

While all five components of the confidence index rose this month, they remain in negative territory and cost-of-living pressures remain, GfK said.

British households using the least amount of energy are set to pay the biggest rate increase this winter after the government ended support, regulator Ofgem said on Thursday. And despite the chancellor announcing big cuts to payroll taxes, the government’s fiscal watchdog says the overall tax burden is still set to rise to its highest since World War II.

