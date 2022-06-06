(Bloomberg) -- An already tough year for sterling corporate credit may get worse as Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a crunch no-confidence vote.

Borrowing costs for UK companies are at the highest since 2014, while an index of sterling corporate credit is on its longest losing run ever, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. With surging inflation and an uncertain economic outlook on the horizon, what markets don’t need right now is more uncertainty.

“Political uncertainty is a negative for all UK assets and the pound,” said Mark Dowding, a senior portfolio manager at BlueBay Asset Management LLP, who fears a period of “policy paralysis” if the vote no-confidence vote passes. “At a time when the Bank of England is showing no leadership, then this can see confidence undermined, especially if economic data continues to disappoint.”

The UK has been particularly hard-hit by the emerging economic slowdown, with inflation running at a 40-year high as energy costs soar and Brexit-related supply chain issues heap further pressure on prices.

A slew of economic indicators including slowing new car and signs of a housing market slowdown shows consumers are trying to tighten their belts. Confidence has dropped to the lowest level since the 1970s and living standards are falling at the fastest pace in almost nine years.

The pound has held firm on the belief that Johnson will win the leadership contest, rising as much as 0.7% soon after news broke that the minimum threshold of letters to trigger a no-confidence vote had been reached. But it remains the second-worst performer of the G10 currencies year-to-date.

Moreover, sterling credit markets show that investors are worried about corporate Britain, especially as the Bank of England increases interest rates despite increasingly strong economic headwinds.

“Boris is really a side show. There’s already an additional overhang in sterling credit -- pricing in lower liquidity and ongoing Brexit effects,” said Gordon Shannon, a portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management LLP.

Elsewhere in credit markets:

EMEA

Europe’s primary market may be headed for its 20th zero-sales session of the year on Monday, with no deals being offered so far. The tally already exceeds the number of no-sales days for the whole of 2021 and is fast-approaching 2020’s record 27 blanks, when the coronavirus pandemic shuttered global markets, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

However, Kofax Inc. launched $1.35 billion-equivalent of first-lien term loan Bs in euros and dollars, according to a statement from the arranging bank

Creditors including Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are seeking to take a minority stake in Grupo Celsa to agree on a debt restructuring of the Spanish steelmaker

The number of companies that have delayed or canceled financing plans has doubled to 200 in two months, as global volatility rattles markets and investors confidence

Elsewhere, Deutsche Bank is planning a multi-strategy push into private credit, including raising money from external investors to expand its offering in the $1.2 trillion market

Asia

China’s offshore corporate-bond defaults have hit $18.3 billion so far this year, well ahead of the prior full-year record.

Australia’s central bank is poised to implement back-to-back interest-rate increases for the first time in 12 years on Tuesday

NEC Corp. is planning to sell sustainability-linked bonds, the next in a run of Japanese deals spurred by the government

Goldman Sachs analysts shifted to a more cautious stance on Indian corporates, amid a more challenging macro economic outlook for the nation

Americas

Citigroup Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said that the US will have difficulty avoiding a recession at an investor conference Friday

Money managers rattled over potential rate hikes to spur an economic downturn and hit junk bonds can find solace in at least one credit metric: Most debt isn’t maturing for years.

Elsewhere, spreads on BB corporate bonds are “too tight” after last week’s rebound in the credit markets, according to strategists at Barclays Plc

Meanwhile, Mark Spitznagel, the founder of Universa Investments, told Bloomberg News the financial system is vulnerable to “the greatest credit bubble of human history”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.