(Bloomberg) -- A London judge has allowed a long-running legal saga between ex-Yukos Oil Co. shareholders and the Russian government to restart in the UK to decide whether the country has state immunity.

Russia was ordered to pay $50 billion by a Dutch arbitration court in 2014 after it ruled that the Kremlin had piled on politically motivated efforts to bankrupt the country’s once biggest oil company. The action has spilled into courts around the world as shareholders chase Russia for the money they say they’re owed.

Lawyers for Hulley Enterprises Ltd., Yukos Universal Ltd. and Veteran Petroleum Ltd. asked a High Court judge earlier this month to lift the UK block on the award enforcement that’s been in place since 2016. Last year a Dutch Supreme Court decision handed Russia a chance to overturn the overall ruling. They also argued that recent Russian sanctions made it likely that state-owned assets would be removed from the UK.

Russia was been left without legal representation in the case after British law firms dropped clients from the country in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine. White & Case, who were previously representing them, pulled out of representing them on the case in June, according to court documents.

“The first step in the proceedings must be the determination of the defendant’s jurisdictional challenge on the grounds of state immunity,” Judge Christopher Butcher said in a written judgment Wednesday. The pause on the proceedings will now be lifted “solely for the purpose” of resolving Russia’s application on this, he said.

Lawyers for the shareholders did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

