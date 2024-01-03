(Bloomberg) -- UK long-end bonds are among the hardest hit by the downturn in global debt markets, as investors make room for a slate of gilt sales later this month.

The yield on 30-year UK government notes has risen 14 basis points in the first two trading days of the year, more than US and German equivalents. The bonds have also underperformed short-end ones, sending the yield premium over five-year notes to the highest in almost a year and a half.

Investors are ditching long-end gilts ahead of the UK Debt Management Office’s five scheduled offerings of bonds with maturity of 10 years or longer, including a 30-year issuance via banks. Also the Bank of England is expected to sell gilts longer than 20 years in the middle of the month as part of its quantitative tightening plan.

“A long-end syndication and a long BOE QT auction makes for quite a heavy schedule this month,” said Imogen Bachra, head of UK rates strategy at NatWest Markets. “It’s partly a wake up call, but also partly probably still some still relatively illiquid holiday markets that exacerbate the move.”

While the UK’s DMO is not alone in selling long-maturity bonds, the BOE is the only central bank among major peers actively selling debt, which increases the supply.

The jump in yields is also part of the recent correction in global bonds that followed the strong rally at the end of last year. UK 30-year yields fell more than 50 basis points in December, the biggest monthly drop in a quarter of a century.

As the new year started, traders pared back bets on the scale of interest-rate reductions expected by major central banks, pushing yields higher across the globe. The US 10-year yield is nearing 4% again and the German equivalent is back above 2%.

