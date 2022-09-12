(Bloomberg) --

Barclays Plc strategists are dismissing speculation that the UK is heading for a balance of payments crisis, calling it “scaremongering” and “fairytales.”

In a note on Monday, strategists including Themistoklis Fiotakis argued that the deficit worries are largely overblown, and both Europe and the UK face the same energy price spike that make both less competitive on trade. They said it makes sense for the pound to trade around its current level of 87 euro cents, near the weakest since February 2021.

“Crisis fairytales aside, the extent to which GBP will depreciate versus the EUR will clearly depend on the preferences of the central banks,” they said.

The market has been rife with talk about whether the UK will have difficulty funding its deficit after new Prime Minister Liz Truss unveiled a sweeping bailout package to contain energy bills. Bloomberg reported that UK taxpayers could be on the hook for as much as £200 billion ($230 billion) were the intervention to last 18 months.

UK Says Energy Aid Will Cost Treasury Billions and Cut Inflation

In a note last week, Deutsche Bank AG’s Shreyas Gopal wrote that if investors lose confidence in the UK and large foreign outflows continue “this dynamic could become a self-fulfilling balance of payments crisis whereby foreigners would refuse to fund the UK external deficit.”

Barclays said the bigger worry for the UK is whether the deteriorating trade relationship with the European Union leads to a tariff war. But overall, the Bank of England’s hawkish stance should support the currency and unwind some of underperformance, they said.

In dollar terms, the strategists are forecasting the pound to trade around $1.17 in the third quarter, slightly higher than current levels. They predict a rebound to $1.22 by the end of the year.

