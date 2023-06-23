(Bloomberg) -- The UK government again delayed releasing a strategy to outline its vision for the role biomass will play in the country’s energy system.

The biomass strategy — announced in November 2020 — was earlier due to be published late last year before being postponed until the second quarter of this year. It could now be delayed for up to another three weeks to as late as July 20, Climate Change Minister Graham Stuart said.

The persistent delays in the release come as biomass is under increasing scrutiny as a power source in the UK. The fuel, which generates about 10% of the country’s power, is considered low-carbon because commercial forests where it’s sourced are regrown and the wood would otherwise go to waste.

Britain’s largest biomass-fired generator, Drax Group Plc, is in talks with the government for more subsidies beyond 2027 at the same time as it’s being investigated by regulator Ofgem over its sustainability reporting. Drax says it uses biomass sourced sustainably from commercial forests in North America.

