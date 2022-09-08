(Bloomberg) -- European governments are creating massive backstops for energy companies to prevent a the gas crunch spilling into a financial crisis.

The U.K. launched a £40 billion ($46 billion) fund to provide energy traders liquidity to deal with massive margin calls, and Denmark followed soon after with similar measures. Sweden and Finland moved first at the weekend, to prevent a “Lehman” moment.

European energy ministers meet on Friday and similar measures are expected to be on the table. Steps to cut demand -- absent so far from the UK plan -- are also expected to be discussed.

Why Europe Wants to Change the Way Power Gets Priced: QuickTake

Key Developments:

Truss sets out support for Britons facing soaring energy bills

UK sets up £40 billion fund as markets strain

Denmark sets $13.5 billion guarantee for power companies

ECB intensifies inflation fight with historic jumbo hike

All eyes on the Ukraine pipeline that’s still bringing gas to Europe

Germany vows to support companies hit by the crisis

German gas importer VNG calls for relief

(All timestamps London.)

EU Economy Risks Full Stop, Belgium Warns (4:30 p.m.)

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo warned that Europe needs to act immediately to address the energy crisis or risk the kind of fundamental economic shutdown that the bloc would struggle to recover from.

“A few weeks like this and the European economy will just go into a full stop. Recovering from that is going to be much more complicated than intervening in gas markets today,” he said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg News. “The risk of that is de-industrialization and severe risk of fundamental social unrest.”

Nordics Call for Coordinated EU Steps (4 p.m.)

The prime ministers of Finland, Sweden and Denmark sent a joint letter of support to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over the crisis. They stress the need for coordinated action to reduce electricity demand and seek to stabilize energy derivatives markets. Von der Leyen announced the Commission’s proposals for market intervention on Wednesday.

Are you bullish or bearish on energy-related assets? This week’s MLIV Pulse survey focuses on energy and commodities. Please click here to participate anonymously

UK Energy-Export Target to Require Overhaul (3 p.m.)

Prime Minister Liz Truss’s target to make the UK a net energy exporter by 2040 will require a major transformation of every corner of the industry.

The goal, announced in Parliament on Thursday, is part of her plan for a Britain less dependent on the global markets. The UK became a net power seller in the second quarter, but it was more down to France buying more from abroad than a boost in domestic output, according to EnAppSys data.

The target could require more extraction of fossil fuels in the North Sea. It may also be necessary to increase hydrogen production and build more nuclear power plants and intermittent wind power.

Denmark to Cap Temps in Public Buildings (2:06 p.m.)

Denmark’s government will lower energy use at its public buildings and encouraged residents to cut their own use of gas and electricity further. Temperatures inside public buildings will be capped at 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit), compared with 21-23 degrees now and government buildings will no longer be lit from the outside at night, Climate Minister Dan Jorgensen said at a news briefing.

China Pushes Ahead With Coal (1:49 p.m.)

China is set to add more new coal-fired power plants than previously expected, in a bid to ease an energy crunch that’s hurting its economy.

The world’s biggest energy user plans to add 270 gigawatts of thermal capacity in the five years through 2025, conglomerate China Energy Engineering Corp. said in an online briefing. A separate researcher in 2020 expected 100-200 gigawatts. New coal plants have been expected to face restrictions after 2025 amid a green push, but priorities changed somewhat in the wake of a power crunch in major industrial hubs.

Denmark to Assist Power Companies (1:23 p.m.)

Denmark will provide a loan guarantee of 100 billion kroner ($13.5 billion) for the country’s power companies to help prevent the energy sector from getting wrong-footed by rapidly rising prices. The move follows similar guarantees announced in Finland and Sweden over the weekend.

The Danish government will guarantee 80% of new new loans the power companies may need, while banks will take on the remaining 20%. That way the 100 billion kroner of guarantees can give companies access to an extra 125 billion kroner in liquidity, the business ministry said.

ECB Hikes Rates (1:18 p.m.)

The European Central Bank hiked interest rates by 75 basis points and says it expects further tightening at the next several meetings. It also raised its inflation outlook. Follow along at TLIV.

Germany Frustrated by Lack of Gas-Sharing Deals (1:11 p.m.)

Hope is dimming in Germany that it will be able clinch more gas-solidarity agreements with EU partners beyond those already in place with Denmark and Austria. Neighboring Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Poland refuse to engage in “constructive negotiations” about such bilateral deals, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a report to lawmakers seen by Bloomberg.

That could exacerbate the gas crunch in Germany “because a substantial building bloc of the EU’s gas crisis resilience in the form of bilateral agreements would not be available,” Habeck said in the paper, which he presented to the Bundestag’s energy and climate committee late Wednesday in Berlin.

German Gas Storage Rises to 87% Full (1 p.m.)

The country’s natural gas storage rose to 87% full, at 212.6 terawatt-hours, in the week to Sept. 6, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe. A week earlier it was 84% of capacity. That compares with a 5-year average of 81% for this time of year. Germany and the Netherlands had the biggest weekly changes. Click here for more details.

Gas Importer VNG Says Levy Needed Soon (1 p.m.)

VNG AG, one of Germany’s largest gas importers, said it can’t keep up with the energy crunch too much longer. The EnBW subsidiary needs relief from a levy planned by the government that will enable utilities to share the burden of higher gas prices with consumers, according to a spokesman.

The importer’s trading unit has to procure natural gas from the market at “significantly higher costs,” he said by email. “No company can hold up such an outflow of capital in the long term.” From October, consumers in Germany will have to pay an extra 2.419 euro cents per kilowatt-hour for natural gas under the controversial measure.

UK Lifts Ban on Shale Gas Fracking (12:23 p.m)

Truss removed a ban on drilling for shale gas, an effort to boost domestic energy supply that will have to overcome the same obstacles that stymied the industry for the past decade. Even with the renewed government support, the shale gas industry still faces an uncertain road, with significant opposition from local communities and challenges related to the country’s geology.

Fixed-Price Contracts for Renewables, Nuclear (12:17 p.m.)

The UK is offering so-called contracts for difference to existing renewable and nuclear power generators to limit the impact of high natural gas prices on electricity, Truss said in Parliament. The mechanism could replace existing subsidies that are paid on top of market prices.

UK Energy Aid to Cost Billions, Cut Inflation (12:01 p.m)

The program announced Thursday will cap the amount consumers pay for natural gas and electricity at a cost of billions of pounds to the Treasury. The government said it will reduce inflation by 4 to 5 percentage points from a peak that the Bank of England says may be above 13% and others say may be much higher.

The Debt Management Office will publish an estimate for the impact on 2022-23 bond sales later this month when the Chancellor of the Exchequer delivers his emergency fiscal statement and estimates for what the program will cost.

UK Limiting Household Energy Bills (11:58 am.)

Truss announced a new UK energy price guarantee which will hold average household bills to no more than £2,500 from Oct. 1.

“We will deliver this by securing the wholesale price for energy while putting in place long-term measures to secure future supplies at more affordable rates,” she told Parliament.

UK Liquidity Fund for Energy Trading (11:54 a.m.)

The UK Treasury is setting up a £40 fund with the Bank of England to help energy companies access extra liquidity they need to deal with surging energy prices. The Energy Markets Financing Scheme will provide stability for energy and financial markets, the economy and help cut costs for consumers, the government said in its energy plan announced Truss.

Sweden and Finland already decided to create emergency backstops to help utilities struggling to trade on power markets. The Swiss government has also granted energy company Axpo a credit line of up to CHF 4 billion ($4.1 billion). Finland has warned of an “energy-industry Lehman Brothers” moment, with companies facing sudden cash shortages.

Swedish Plan to Support Utilities (11:20 a.m.)

Sweden’s government has proposed a plan to support utilities that want to let consumers pay electricity bills in installments. The plan involves making credit available to utilities, thereby allowing them to let customers split payments over a longer period. It follows a previous proposal to hand out 90 billion kronor ($8.4 billion) to companies and households to compensate for soaring costs.

Spain Sees LNG Terminal Easing German Crunch (11:15 a.m.)

Spain will reopen its mothballed liquefied natural gas import terminal El Musel in January, potentially sending the fuel to Germany and helping to ease an energy crunch there.

Traders will bring in LNG, store it in tanks onsite and then re-export by ships to terminals in Germany and elsewhere in Europe, according to Arturo Gonzalo Aizpiri, chief executive officer at Spanish gas network operator Enagas SA.

JPMorgan’s Emergency Office Plans (10:59 a.m.)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. said it has power contingency plans for all of its offices, addressing questions about how prepared the financial industry is to cope with the European energy crisis. Big offices have backup generators and staff may be moved around in case there’s an emergency, a senior executive said at a conference in Frankfurt.

DZ Bank Warns of German ‘Slow De-Industrialization’ (10:13 a.m.)

Soaring energy prices raise the risk of “slow de-industrialization” for Germany, one of the country’s most senior bankers said. Energy-intensive companies have started moving production out of the country to shield against rising power bills, while foreign companies may hold back on investment in Germany, DZ Bank AG Co-CEO Cornelius Riese said at a conference in Frankfurt.

New UK North Sea Oil and Gas Licenses (10:05 a.m.)

The UK government is expected to announce new North Sea oil and gas exploration licenses to increase local production, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the discussions. One of the people said there could be as many as 130. The announcement could come as soon as Thursday.

Risk of Some Food Shortages (9:49 a.m.)

European farm and food groups said energy prices could threaten shortages in fruit and vegetables, as more companies are forced to shut or reduce production because of high utility bills.

“Refrigeration and cooling are very energy intensive, as is the heating of greenhouses,” said Pekka Pesonen, secretary general at farm lobby Copa-Cogeca. “We might expect some shortages and greater seasonality, as well as a rise in prices to somewhat offset the increase of production costs.”

Hungary to Help Energy-Intensive Firms (9:40 a.m.)

The government will introduce subsidies for small and medium enterprises in energy-intensive sectors to prevent job losses due to the energy crisis, Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyas said.

The move will cut gas usage by 25% at state institutions, except hospitals and nursing homes. Temperatures will be limited at 18 degrees Celsius in state institutions.

Zurich Cools Pools to Save Energy (9:14 a.m.)

Swiss banking capital Zurich will switch off outdoor lighting on public buildings and reduce the water temperature in indoor swimming pools as part of a drive to save energy.

While supplies of electricity and gas to Switzerland’s largest city are currently secure, the council said the geopolitical situation means it needs to take action to prevent potential shortages.

Should energy shortfalls occur, the Swiss federal government would oversee the final stage of a four-step response, which would include quotas or partial grid shutdowns to ensure supply, the city said.

China Snaps Bargain Russian LNG (8:47 a.m.)

China is lapping up liquefied natural gas shipments from Russia that most other importers don’t want, due to escalating tension with Moscow.

The Sakhalin-2 LNG export plant in Russia’s Far East sold several shipments to China for delivery through December at nearly half the current spot price in a tender that closed this week. This could help free-up supplies elsewhere, like the US, that China can ship to Europe.

Germany to Help Companies Cope (8:27 a.m.)

Germany will support companies hit by the energy crisis, widening a pandemic-era aid program to help firms hit by surging costs, economy minister Robert Habeck said Thursday in a speech to lawmakers in Berlin. After the ruling coalition agreed on measures to support consumers, Germany will make funding available to strapped businesses.

Gas Prices Fall (8:13 a.m.)

European natural gas prices fell to the lowest in almost a month on the prospect of policy makers intervening in markets to try and rein in an unprecedented energy crisis that’s threatening the broader economy. Inventories also signal a sufficient buffer for the heating season. Benchmark futures dropped as much as 8.3%, slipping under 200 euros per megawatt-hour for the first time since early August.

Hoarding Gas at Sea (7 a.m.)

Energy traders and power utilities are storing the most liquefied natural gas at sea in two years. Congestion at Europe’s terminals is prompting companies to pay for ships to idle off the continent, while ships are waiting in the South China Sea full of LNG for Asian buyers.

Read more: Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea to Prepare for Winter

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.