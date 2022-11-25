(Bloomberg) --

An investigation into UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been widened to cover a third formal complaint into his behavior, the government said.

The complaint relates to Raab’s tenure at the former Department for Exiting the European Union, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokeswoman Camilla Marshall told reporters on Friday. It was received by the Cabinet Office on Wednesday, she said.

Adam Tolley, an employment law specialist leading the probe into bullying allegations against Raab, has been asked by Sunak to consider the latest complaint as part of the investigation, Marshall said.

The other two complaints against Raab were lodged last week but date from his previous tenure as justice secretary and his time as foreign secretary. The deputy premier has denied all bullying allegations made against him, while vowing to “cooperate fully” with any probe and respect its outcome.

