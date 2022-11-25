Nov 25, 2022
UK Deputy Premier Faces Third Formal Complaint Over Behavior
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
An investigation into UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been widened to cover a third formal complaint into his behavior, the government said.
The complaint relates to Raab’s tenure at the former Department for Exiting the European Union, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokeswoman Camilla Marshall told reporters on Friday. It was received by the Cabinet Office on Wednesday, she said.
Adam Tolley, an employment law specialist leading the probe into bullying allegations against Raab, has been asked by Sunak to consider the latest complaint as part of the investigation, Marshall said.
Sunak Names Employment Law Specialist to Probe Raab Behavior
The other two complaints against Raab were lodged last week but date from his previous tenure as justice secretary and his time as foreign secretary. The deputy premier has denied all bullying allegations made against him, while vowing to “cooperate fully” with any probe and respect its outcome.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:43
Eric Nuttall's Top Picks: November 25, 2022
-
5:48
A muted Black Friday for Canadians amid inflation, online shopping and longer deals
-
6:23
Holiday shopping: Expert advice on finding deals and saving
-
7:17
Inflation relief measures should be well targeted and temporary, says Macklem
-
5:58
How stay-at-home spouses can build credit
-
6:06
Looking for tax-loss season bargains for 2023 and beyond: Berman