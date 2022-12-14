1h ago
UK Deputy Premier Raab Faces Five New Complaints About Behavior
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab is being investigated over a further five complaints about his workplace behavior, bringing the number of formal allegations against him to eight.
The fresh complaints relate to Raab’s conduct in the Ministry of Justice, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman, Max Blain, told reporters Wednesday. Raab served as justice secretary for a year until Sept. 6, when he was removed from the post by then Prime Minister Liz Truss. Sunak reappointed him to the role as well as that of deputy premier seven weeks later.
The disclosure by Downing Street raises further questions about Raab’s political future following the furor over his alleged abrasive treatment of staff, which he denies. Raab is a close ally of Sunak, who has so far stood by him.
“It’s right there’s an independent process, the investigator looks into these claims thoroughly before coming to a view,” Blain told reporters when asked if the premier still believes his deputy should remain as justice secretary.
Sunak last month appointed the employment law specialist Adam Tolley to probe allegations relating to Raab’s treatment of colleagues and civil servants during his time working across government. He was initially tasked with investigating two formal complaints, before a third was added. Today’s disclosure means there are now 8 complaints against the premier’s deputy.
