UK government officials held detailed discussions with some of the biggest data center operators about ways to keep those businesses running through any potential power shortages in coming months, according to people familiar with the matter.

The talks focused on allocating diesel for backup generators if Britain’s energy infrastructure operator, National Grid Plc, needed to cut power, the people said, asking not to be named because the discussions are private. The sides also discussed whether data centers should be considered critical national infrastructure.

There are between 400 and 600 commercial data centers in Britain, and they account for about 2.5% of the country’s electricity demand, according to the National Grid. Operators often have their own backup generators that can run for as many as 72 hours, but businesses and officials have discussed the security of supplies in scenarios where disruptions worsen. Slough, west of London, is one of Europe’s biggest hubs for server farms and would need more fuel for backup than other areas.

“Our members have taken all necessary precautions by filling up their reserves, but we need to see government take necessary measures to ensure a continuous supply in the unlikely event of prolonged blackouts,” said Matthew Evans, markets director at technology industry group techUK.

Civil servants with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport held a roundtable meeting in recent weeks with center operators. Draft plans are in place, but more work is needed, the people said. Contingencies could involve other government agencies, including the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and the specialized Civil Contingencies Secretariat.

DCMS has been meeting regularly with the industry to understand resilience risks.

Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. run data centers in the UK, as do more specialized companies such as Equinix Inc. and Digital Realty Trust Inc. Some government data is likely handled by these centers.

The National Grid warned earlier this month that some customers face the risk of three-hour power cuts on cold, calm days. The government has planned for organized blackouts in a reasonable worst-case scenario where gas exports from the continent are reduced, Bloomberg reported in August.

Companies also asked the Environment Agency to relax a rule so data centers could start up diesel generators 15 minutes before an expected blackout, instead of as it begins, the people said. The operators argued this would allow safer phasing from one power supply to another.

They also are looking at staggering the times at which they shift energy demand off and back onto the grid to avoid dramatic spikes.

The Environment Agency didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Designation as critical national infrastructure, or CNI, wouldn’t offer formal protections, but it is official recognition within government of how important a sector is.

