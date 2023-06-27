(Bloomberg) -- Global stocks are trading in a bull market, but UK domestic shares just posted the longest losing streak since the Covid-19 pandemic lows, weighed down by stagflation fears as the Bank of England presses on with rate increases. They bounced back slightly on Tuesday.

The FTSE 250 Index of UK midcaps dropped for 10 days in a row through Monday. Along with the exporter-heavy FTSE 100 benchmark, the index has underperformed major European and developed-market gauges this year and is down about 4% compared with a gain of 14% for the Euro Stoxx 50.

UK domestic shares, especially real estate and homebuilders, have been battered in 2023 as high inflation pushes the Bank of England to persist with interest-rate hikes that are putting pressure on the economy and squeezing consumers through bigger mortgage payments. Retailers and other consumer-focused companies, like Dr. Martens Plc and TUI AG, have also slumped. Bloomberg Economics now expects a recession to start in the winter, with inflation unlikely to return to 2% until early 2025.

Bank of America Corp. strategists characterized the UK as the “stagflationary sick man of Europe” in a note last week, pointing to a combination of high prices and economic contraction, a “crumbling” National Health Service, 6% mortgage rates, and a UK yield curve that’s the most inverted since 2000.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists said the UK stock market’s low exposure to the tech sector, which has strongly outperformed this year, along with the weakness in commodities and investor outflows, have also weighed on the returns. The team that includes Andrea Ferrario said the FTSE 100 could benefit from a recovery of cheaper, so-called value sectors, such as banks and energy in the second half, boosted by higher oil prices due to deficits.

“Overall, UK equities should realize higher volatility during a broader market rally led by value/commodity sectors - to take advantage of this, we like buying FTSE 100 calls into year-end,” Goldman strategists said.

