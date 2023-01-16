(Bloomberg) -- The UK drew 115 bids from 76 companies to lease areas of the seabed to look for oil and gas resources, the North Sea Transition Authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

The leases are the first step in a years-long process to potentially develop new fossil fuel resources in the UK. The government has touted this leasing round as a key tool to improve energy security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, even as the country transitions away from dependence on burning fuels that contribute to climate change.

“It’s fantastic to see such interest from industry in this round, with the awarded licenses set to play an important role in boosting domestic energy production and securing the UK’s long-term energy security,” Energy and Climate Minister Graham Stuart said in a statement.

Even if the drilling is successful, it probably won’t boost domestic energy supplies for at least a decade, according to an analysis last year from Wood Mackenzie Ltd.

