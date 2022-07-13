Jul 13, 2022
UK Economy Surges More Than Expected With Spending on Health
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The UK economy grew more than expected in May after two months of decline as a strong rebound in health services offset a drop in hospitality and consumer-facing services.
Gross domestic product rose 0.5% after an 0.2% decline in April, the Office for National Statistics said. Economists had expected growth of 0.1%.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
