UK Economy Surges More Than Expected With Spending on Health

(Bloomberg) -- The UK economy grew more than expected in May after two months of decline as a strong rebound in health services offset a drop in hospitality and consumer-facing services.

Gross domestic product rose 0.5% after an 0.2% decline in April, the Office for National Statistics said. Economists had expected growth of 0.1%.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.