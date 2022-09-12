(Bloomberg) --

The UK economy recovered more slowly than expected from a slump triggered by an extra bank holiday in June, with industrial production and construction both shrinking.

The 0.2% expansion followed a 0.6% decline in June, when gross domestic product was curtailed by an extra public holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s jubilee, the Office for National Statistics said Monday. Economists had expected 0.3% growth.

The death of the queen and another holiday for her funeral on Sept. 19 may be enough to tip the economy into recession in the current quarter, analysts at Nomura and Deutsche Bank said. Consumers and businesses are struggling under the weight of soaring inflation and energy bills, even with Prime Minister Liz Truss’s package of measures to freeze further increases in natural gas and electricity costs.

“This ties into a downbeat outlook for the UK economy which could see another shallow recession from the end of this year, driven by the ongoing squeeze on households’ income and a rising cost burden for businesses,” Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK.

What growth there was in July was driven by the information and communications sector and consumer facing services, which rebounded 0.6%. Both production and construction fell in July 2022, by 0.3% and 0.8% respectively, and this was the second consecutive fall for both these sectors.

Part of the gains for the month marked a bounce back from June, when there was an extra holiday. Key purchasing-management data show private-sector activity contracted in August, putting the economy on course for a quarter of anemic growth.

A freeze on energy prices from October, announced by Truss last week, will reduce peak inflation and may be enough to stop the economy slipping into recession this year.

However, the multi billion-pound stimulus is likely to force the Bank of England to keep interest rates higher for longer, which could lead to a contraction next year.

Investors are pricing in a half-point increase and potentially more on Sept. 22, with the benchmark rate hitting almost 4.5% by the middle of next year compared with the current 1.75%.

