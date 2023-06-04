(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s Department for Education is opposing proposals by the country’s Home Office to cut the number of foreign students in the UK, the Telegraph reported.

The ministerial department argued that tuition fees paid by international students can help reduce costs for those from Britain, according to the report. It said a drop in foreign pupil numbers would require either more taxpayers’ money going to universities or higher tuition fees for UK students, the Telegraph said.

Since 2017, tuition fees for students studying in England have been frozen at £9,250, according to the report.

Starting in 2024, Rishi Sunak’s government intends to ban international students other than those on postgraduate courses from bringing their families to the UK. The government said 136,000 student dependents arrived in 2022, up from 16,000 in 2019 — though that number includes the families of undergraduate and postgraduate students.

