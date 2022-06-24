(Bloomberg) -- Alarm bells will be ringing for many of Boris Johnson’s lawmakers following the dramatic 29.9% swing from his ruling Conservative Party to the Liberal Democrats in Thursday’s special election in Tiverton and Honiton.

Only 40 Conservative Members of Parliament secured a wider victory than the 24,239-vote margin in the constituency in Devon, southwest England in the 2019 general election. That means the result in a Tory heartland that had been represented by the party almost continuously since the nineteenth century will leave few incumbent Conservatives feeling secure -- even those in southern and rural districts previously seen as safe.

“A lot Tory MPs sitting in Blue Wall seats in the home counties and some in South West will look at Tiverton and Honiton and think if they come near to that swing in a general election they will lose their seats,” said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary, University of London.

That view was backed up by Tory veteran MP Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, who told BBC radio on Friday: “Factually, if I were to run under a bus today it would be difficult to hold my seat,” he said, a reference to the 16.5% swing needed for the Liberal Democrats to take it.

To be sure, such big swings are rare in general elections -- the largest in 2019 was an 18.4% move from Labour to Conservative in Bassetlaw, Nottinghamshire. And by-elections are often used by the electorate to punish sitting governments. But the Lib Dems have now sprung three big victories over Johnson’s party in little over a year, after overturning Tory majorities of 23,000 and 16,000 in by-elections in North Shropshire in December and Chesham and Amersham last June.

Here are some prominent Tories who would be vulnerable to the Lib Dems in the event of smaller swings at a general election.

