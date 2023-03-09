(Bloomberg) -- UK homes will face higher energy bills next year even if the government extends support for consumers, according to the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit think tank.

From April, the average home will face an annual bill that’s £285 ($340) higher than the previous 12 months, the nonprofit organization said in a report. Although the UK government is expected to keep the energy bill price guarantee at £2,500, elevated gas costs could continue to squeeze household budgets in later months.

Gas prices have fallen from last year’s record highs but are still more than double levels before energy supplies started being squeezed in 2021. High power and heating bills remain a worry for the UK government, which is likely to extend the current level of support for consumers.

April also marks the end of the Energy Bill Support Scheme, where consumers have £400 taken off their bill from October to March.

Read more: Hunt Set to Extend UK Energy Bill Support Amid Campaign Pressure

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.