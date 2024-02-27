(Bloomberg) -- Debt owed to suppliers on energy bills is growing with households finding the cost of keeping the lights on harder to cope with compared to a year ago.

Customers struggle to repay debt and get back on track once it has built up, Greg Jackson, chief executive officer and founder of Octopus Energy Ltd. told Bloomberg in an interview on the sidelines of the International Energy Week conference in London. Roughly 3 million households are in debt to their supplier, according to consumer groups.

Wholesale gas and power prices have dropped rapidly in recent months as mild weather and low demand ease pressure on global supplies. Consumer bills are set to fall to the lowest level in two years from April but remain more than a quarter higher than they were before Russia invaded Ukraine two years ago. The regulator Ofgem said last week that debt levels are at a record and that affordability remains the most significant issue for households.

“Customers are even more worried about energy costs now than they were a year ago,” Jackson said. “They have reached the end of their ability to absorb those costs, especially alongside other pressures or the cost of living.”

To protect companies from having to swallow losses, Ofgem will allow suppliers to add £28 per year to bills to make up for bad debt losses from customers who haven’t paid.

Energy prices are finally stabilizing with moderate falls expected in the price cap level until the end of next year, but remain well above pre-crisis levels. Jackson said that the “astonishingly bloated” supply chain costs are partly to blame.

Increasing network costs have contributed to a rise in standing charges - the fixed cost consumers pay to be connected to the gas and electricity grids. Ofgem is gathering views on how these costs could be reformed.

“A lot of the fixed costs in energy continue to increase, standing charges are going up to reflect that,” Jackson said. “That’s going to make it hard to get down to the pre-crisis levels without system reform.”

