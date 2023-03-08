1h ago
UK Energy Minister Says Green Trade Barriers Must Be Avoided
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- UK Energy and Climate Minister Graham Stuart said the world needs to avoid trade barriers as it chases “the central challenge for humanity” in driving down the cost of the energy transition.
“If we are sure that we’re going to have a more secure world, and move to net zero as cheaply as possible, then we need to do so collaboratively, and we must make sure we don’t have trade barriers put up to each other’s green goods,” Stuart said Wednesday in a Bloomberg TV interview at CERAWeek by S&P Global, an energy conference in Houston.
Stuart said talks are “going well” with the Biden administration to ensure some elements of the Inflation Reduction Act don’t block UK supply chains from playing their part in US green investment.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
