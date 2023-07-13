(Bloomberg) -- Hydrogen is better suited to store energy than to heat homes, UK Energy Secretary Grant Shapps said, adding to indications that a proposed hydrogen levy on household bills may be scrapped.

With the UK in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, plans to impose a levy on household energy bills to fund the hydrogen industry drew criticism, especially as some point out that the fuel isn’t a serious option to decarbonize home heating in the short term.

A hydrogen levy is currently making its way through Parliament as part of the government’s proposed Energy Bill. Last month, the Telegraph reported, citing Shapps, that he didn’t support charging households to fund the government’s Net Zero drive.

Read More: UK Hydrogen Funding Model to Add 10% to UK Bills, Study Shows

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Shapps said he’s “not sure that home heating” is the place for hydrogen, and believes it should instead be used for energy storage and in heavy industry and transport.

The plan to replace boilers with something people don’t want is “fundamentally unpopular” in parts of the UK, he added.

Britain in 2021 unveiled a hydrogen strategy that focused on use of the fuel in industrial processes in the short term, with potential to be extended to heating homes in the future. While some in the industry say hydrogen can be an alternative to natural gas, critics see it as less efficient and more expensive than electric heat and potentially challenging to pump into homes safely at scale.

Hydrogen has, nevertheless, been touted as a way to store excess power produced by wind farms at sea and solar parks for future use. It can also be made using low-carbon technologies, boosting its attractiveness for governments that are trying to exit coal. Shapps, for instance, aims to produce enough hydrogen by 2030 to power London for a year.

Read More: Hydrogen Hype Is Raging But Can’t Lure Investment to Europe

--With assistance from Ellen Milligan.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.