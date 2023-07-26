(Bloomberg) -- The UK regulator will force energy suppliers like Centrica Plc and Octopus Energy Ltd to hold reserves of cash as part of its reforms to bolster the resilience of firms after a swath of collapses in the past two years.

From March 2025, energy companies will have a capital target of £115 ($148) if they’re not already at that level, Ofgem said in documents released Wednesday. The plans are to ensure suppliers “are more resilient to severe but plausible market shocks,” Ofgem said.

The reforms follow the failure of dozens of suppliers after wholesale costs spiked in 2021 and they weren’t able to pass on costs to customers or absorb unexpected costs themselves. The cost of their failures — at least £1.8 billion — has been spread across consumers’ bills.

Ofgem is also proceeding with proposals to assume the powers to force suppliers to carve out customer credit balances when it’s in the interest of consumers. The move follows intense and public debate between chief executives over the issue, with more established players like Centrica calling on Ofgem to be stricter.

The power will allow the regulator to “respond when suppliers operate unsustainably and over rely on these funds for working capital,” according to Ofgem.

The regulator also announced findings of a review of the domestic market and released a consultation to improve customer satisfaction across the industry. Proposals include making suppliers’ helplines stay open longer and on weekends and focusing on vulnerable customers.

