(Bloomberg) -- The cost of household energy use in the UK is tumbling even faster than previously forecast, according to consultant Cornwall Insight.

The annualized energy bill for a typical household may drop just below £3,209 ($3,959) in the quarter through June, Cornwall Insight said in a statement. That’s almost 10% below the estimate of just two weeks ago. The figure falls to £2,241 in the final quarter of the year.

A mild winter has curbed power and gas demand, easing the burden on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after rocketing energy costs fueled inflation last year. The government’s support package may slump to £3 billion in the next fiscal year from £25 billion during the current period, according to Investec Plc estimates.

Regulator Ofgem sets an estimated cost of household energy, which is currently above the government’s Energy Price Guarantee. The government is paying any costs above the EPG to help shield consumers from record-high bills.

However, that means consumers will only feel the benefit of declining wholesale prices once the Ofgem cap falls below the EPG. In a move to save the government money, the EPG is rising to £3,000 from £2,500 in April, so people are still likely to see a hit to their wallets in the second quarter.

Cornwall’s modeling indicates that Ofgem’s cap will fall below government-set price limits in July.

Read more: Gas Plunge Means Cash for Sunak, But No Relief Yet for Consumers

“The Energy Price Guarantee is now predicted to cost the government nothing in the second half of this year,” said Jess Ralston, an analyst at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, an independent nonprofit. “There may be a pot of cash available that could be spent on making our leaky homes cheaper to run in the long term.”

(Updates with analyst comment in final paragraph and chart. A previous version was corrected to show the expected decline relates to costs.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.