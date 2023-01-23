(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s energy watchdog said the government should urgently consider imposing a social tariff to fund programs that support vulnerable households against soaring gas and electric bills.

The need to categorize those deemed vulnerable and the possibility of using public monies makes the issue “a matter for government,” said Jonathan Brearley, chief executive officer of Ofgem. He didn’t offer specifics about how the tariff should be formulated but said it could be created through a variety of regulatory and policy avenues.

“There is a case for examining, with urgency, a social tariff that limits the impact of extremely high prices and reduces volatility for a defined set of vulnerable groups,” Brearley said during a briefing at the Institute for Government, a London-based think tank.

The government’s Energy Price Guarantee is set to increase in April to £3,000 ($3,700) from £2,500 as it seeks to ease the fiscal burden, meaning household bills likely will rise.

The amount the UK government is spending to keep down household energy bills is already falling along with the slump in wholesale prices, but consumers may not reap the benefits until July because of the delay in adjusting Ofgem’s price cap.

Brearley’s comments add to calls by charities and nonprofit organizations for a social tariff that would specifically subsidize vulnerable households. The National Energy Action charity predicts 8.4 million households will be in fuel poverty by April.

Prepayment meters typically helped struggling Britons avoid going into debt on their energy bills, with 4 million households now using them. However, forced installations by suppliers in recent months have led to criticisms of prepayment plans and driven a search for alternative protections for consumers.

“It is imperative that the vulnerable are protected, and the case for social tariffs looks ever stronger,” said Martin Young, a research analyst at Investec.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.