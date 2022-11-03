(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s plans to weed out vague ESG marketing with a new set of fund labels may lead to greenwashing, according to analysts at Barclays Plc.

The Financial Conduct Authority’s proposals set out helpful disclosure rules, yet without more precision “risks of greenwashing are high,” wrote a team including Maggie O’Neal. The consultation paper is light on detail and implementation guidance, they said, meaning the investment labels could become misused or misunderstood without clarifications

“At the moment, the FCA’s labelling rules come with high-level definitions that are broad and that lack specifics in places,” they said in a note to clients. “Asset managers may face such pressure to apply sustainability labels that the labels get applied too easily and lose credibility.”

The UK plan seeks to sidestep confusion that asset managers and retail investors say they face over the European Union’s version, known as the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation. The FCA’s proposals -- called Sustainability Disclosure Requirements -- diverge by proposing three labels for sustainable funds to adapt.

Easy-to-understand labels are helpful particularly for retail customers, the Barclays team said. However, they see a need for the UK to learn from some of the EU’s difficulties, where confusion over how to define a “sustainable investment” has prompted calls for the European Commission to provide more clarity.

“As the FCA’s consultation paper provides little guidance on how to define sustainability, we expect a similar amount of implementation difficulties if and when these rules come into force,” the Barclays analysts said. “The FCA may indeed want to rely on a principles-based approach, and shy away from more prescriptive rules, but asset managers and their clients may ultimately need more clarity.”

