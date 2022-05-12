(Bloomberg) --

The UK and EU failed to resolve their differences over Northern Ireland’s trading arrangements in crunch talks on Thursday, further risking a diplomatic crisis and potential trade dispute.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic on a call that current arrangements are causing “unacceptable disruption to trade,” leading to people in Northern Ireland being treated differently to those in mainland Great Britain, according to a readout of the discussion emailed by the Foreign Office.

Sefcovic “confirmed that there was no room to expand the EU negotiating mandate or introduce new proposals to reduce the overall level of trade friction,” according to the statement. Truss, for her part, “noted this with regret and said the situation in Northern Ireland is a matter of internal peace and security for the United Kingdom, and if the EU would not show the requisite flexibility to help solve those issues, then as a responsible government we would have no choice but to act.”

The call took place just two days after Sefcovic said that renegotiation over the so-called Northern Ireland protocol isn’t an option, following reports that the UK is preparing domestic legislation designed to override large parts of the deal. Truss later issued the UK’s most strongly-worded statement yet on the issue, criticizing the EU’s proposals as insufficient to resolve the standoff, and in some cases taking the situation “backward.”

The UK has long expressed its discontent with the deal, which is aimed at keeping goods moving between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Burt now it argues that there’s cause to take unilateral action, because of ongoing trade diversion and the refusal by unionists to take part in the region’s devolved, power-sharing government. With the EU likely to swiftly launch infringement procedures against the UK and suspend their trade agreement if the country takes this course, that makes a trade war between two old allies an increasing possibility.

