UK, EU Regulators Are Shaping Their Own Approach to Crypto

Over the past few weeks, we've seen US regulators, both federal and state in some cases — take aim at crypto companies with accusations of fraud and unregistered securities offerings. The moves have sent shockwaves through the digital-asset industry and raised concerns about potential over-regulation.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the UK and EU are taking a different approach.

The UK Treasury recently proposed new rules for crypto-related businesses aimed at stepping up transparency and consumer protection. And the EU's planned Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation seeks to provide a clear legal framework for digital-assets across all member states.

In this episode, Bloomberg senior editor Philip Lagerkranser is joined by reporter Emily Nicolle to discuss crypto regulation across Europe.

