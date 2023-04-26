(Bloomberg) -- The UK has evacuated about 300 people from Sudan, the Prime Minister’s Office said, as Rishi Sunak defended the pace of his government’s efforts to help some 2,000 citizens flee fighting in the country.

Four flights had taken off from the Wadi Saeedna airfield in Khartoum carrying 301 passengers as of Wednesday morning with more flights expected in the coming hours, Sunak spokesman Max Blain told reporters in Westminster. Evacuees were being processed in an “orderly and manageable way” and didn’t appear to be having significant issues in reaching the airport, Blain said.

Sunak defended the decision to evacuate diplomatic staff ahead of British citizens, which has drawn criticism from civilians trapped after fighting broke out between army and paramilitary forces April 15. More than 400 people are believed dead and another 3,700 have been injured by the violence that has dashed hopes for stability in the North African nation of about 45 million.

“Our priority in Sudan, first and foremost, was to evacuate our diplomats and their families, which I’m very pleased we were one of the first countries to be able to do,” Sunak told Parliament. “It is reasonable, legal, and fair to prioritize those most vulnerable families, particularly those with elderly people in them, medical conditions, but also children.”

UN Warns of Spiraling Crisis as Sudan Violence Tests Truce

Sunak’s government is keen to avoid any repeat of the UK’s chaotic withdrawal from Kabul in 2021, which undermined former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government and led to months of recriminations. A civil servant whistleblower claimed that the foreign ministry’s mishandling led to dozens of deaths, while reports of people left behind are still regularly reported.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden will chair another meeting of the government’s emergency committee Wednesday afternoon, said Blain, Sunak’s spokesman.

--With assistance from Iain Rogers.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.