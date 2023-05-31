(Bloomberg) -- British business confidence stabilized at “just below neutral” in May, with executives fearful that the shocks roiling the economy are far from over, a survey found.

The Institute of Directors said its key gauge of sentiment edged down 1 point to -6, ending five months of increasing optimism. It leaves confidence at levels felt before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

The findings published Thursday will fuel concerns that a nascent recovery is already losing momentum. Firms remained concerned about labor shortages, and only a third said they believed inflation had peaked, a figure the IoD called “stubbornly low.”

Some economists are warning that the UK could even fall into recession as faster-than-expected price growth forces the Bank of England to lift interest rates as high as 5.5% this year.

“Our confidence index is now stabilizing at a just-below neutral stance,” said Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the IoD. “Although investment intentions are picking up and our members are broadly planning for growth, it will take a greater sense that the worst is behind us before confidence really starts to lift.”

The survey comes a day after Lloyds Bank Plc reported the first fall in business confidence in three months.

