(Bloomberg) -- The UK government expects delays on some public transport as people travel to Buckingham Palace, in London, following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

“We expect large crowds, which can pose risks to public safety,” the Cabinet Office said in an initial public information notice on the funeral and ceremonial arrangements. The statement also added that access to some areas in central London will be restricted, with road closures and diversions.

Further information on the funeral of the Queen and other ceremonial events will be published “in due course.”

