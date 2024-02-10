(Bloomberg) -- British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said he was “deeply concerned” about the prospect of an expanded Israeli military offensive in Gaza targeting a key refugee outpost for Palestinians in Rafah.

Israel is “working out a detailed plan” for its forces to evacuate civilians from Rafah in pursuit of Hamas militants, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ABC News, despite key allies like the US and UK pushing back against the widening military campaign focused on the refugee haven.

“The priority must be an immediate pause in the fighting to get aid in and hostages out,” Cameron wrote in a post on X on Saturday evening, noting that Rafah — located near the Palestinian territory’s border with Egypt — was home to over half of the population of the Gaza Strip.

Concern is growing among Israeli allies and Arab states as renewed efforts to secure a cease-fire to the months-long war continue. Israel began bombing parts of Rafah in recent days, sparking criticism from US President Joe Biden, who has branded the response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack “over the top.”

The UAE foreign ministry said Saturday in a statement that military action “threatens to cause the loss of more innocent life and exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.” It called on the international community to undertake immediate efforts to reach a ceasefire to avoid further loss of life.

“We’re going to get the remaining Hamas terrorists battalions,” said Netanyahu in a TV interview with ABC News that is due to air Sunday. “We’re going to do it while providing safe passage for the civilian population so they can leave.”

(Updates with UAE foreign ministry statement)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.