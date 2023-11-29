(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s Met Office warned that parts of northern England and Scotland could expect snow on Wednesday as cold air flows arrive from the Nordics.

Cities including Edinburgh, Newcastle and Aberdeen face yellow warnings from the country’s top meteorological body. Those snow and ice warnings could be in place until late Thursday morning, according to its website. Britain’s grid operator is asking some households to reduce power demand on Wednesday evening to boost its supply buffer.

The arrival of winter weather in the UK comes as much of the rest of Europe is seeing sub-zero temperatures. Planes in Germany needed to be de-iced on Tuesday and parts of Scandinavia are expected to touch levels of cold below -10C this week, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies.

Overall, temperatures are trending well below the 30-year normal and a lack of wind is keeping renewable generation relatively low, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

A total of 88.7 heating-degree days are expected in the next 6-10 day period, well ahead of the 10-year normal of 66.8, according to Maxar.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.