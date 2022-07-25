(Bloomberg) --

UK manufacturers saw demand weaken in the last three months and predict no improvement near term, but inflationary pressures also are showing signs of peaking.

That’s according to the latest survey of the sector by the Confederation of British Industry, which showed order books growing at their slowest pace in 15 months. An index of output expectations fell to the lowest level since January 2021.

Businesses remained deeply pessimistic as fears about a global recession mounted. However, the pressure from soaring raw material prices appears to be abating, with average costs per unit of output rising less quickly than in the quarter to April.

The slowdown in cost growth was particularly marked for metals manufacturers, plastics makers and producers of electrical goods. Prices charged by manufacturers also rose at a slower pace and no pick up is anticipated in the coming three months.

Despite the lack of optimism about the coming year, investment intentions strengthened, according to Monday’s survey, which was carried out between June 24 and July 12. Firms still expect to reduce spending on buildings.

