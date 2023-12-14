(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s lack of sanctions enforcement is under scrutiny after the regulator recorded a surge in suspected breaches since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine but has so far failed to levy a single financial penalty.

Britain’s sanctions office reported 473 suspected breaches in the year to April, in its annual report Thursday. In the first six months of the war it had reported some 236 cases.

The UK has split its approach to tackling sanctions, with the National Crime Agency policing criminal evasion and scrutinizing wealthy Russians in London, while the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation primarily responds to self-reported breaches. The unit has so far issued just a single warning to payments business Wise Plc for allowing a £250 withdrawal to a sanctioned person.

Between those two approaches is where “the majority of sanctions enforcement should be taking place, but is currently not,” said Francis Bond, a sanctions and white collar crime lawyer at Macfarlanes.

Filling that gap to make Ofsi more proactive will require a significant transformation of its role and capacity, said Bond. “It is unlikely to be able to meet that challenge on its own.”

In the annual report, Ofsi said it had 172 live investigations as of April.

“We are transitioning to a proactive enforcement model,” Ofsi’s chief Giles Thomson said in the report.

