(Bloomberg) -- National Grid Plc is accelerating the connection of 19 batteries to Britain’s electricity transmission network, easing a logjam that’s hindering the nation’s transition to green energy.

The battery storage projects, equating to 10 gigawatts of generation, will be offered connection dates that on average are four years earlier than existing agreements, according to a statement by National Grid. That’s based on arrangements removing the need for non-essential engineering works before connecting.

The move comes as part of a plan by the grid’s operator to coordinate with industry to speed up connection times, which can be as long as 15 years. That’s slowed the adoption of renewable power in Britain, where the government is targeting a net-zero power supply by 2035.

Batteries help make the most of intermittent generation like wind and solar power by charging up when those sources are cheap, and selling that electricity back into the grid at a higher price when there’s more demand.

The move by the grid’s transmission division follows a plan announced in September by its distribution network to bring forward 10 gigawatts of capacity using interim agreements.

