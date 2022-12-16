(Bloomberg) -- Chief financial officers of FTSE 100 companies have complained that the fees charged by the UK’s Big Four audit firms are too high and said they shouldn’t have to pick up the tab for pay rises handed to accountants.

The 100 Group, which represents the finance directors of most of London’s blue-chip companies, made the comments in a letter to Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC last month. The Big Four have delivered some of the biggest pay increases in years to keep up with high inflation in a tight labor market.

“At this time of increasing cost pressure on big business we should not be expected to pick up the escalating costs within service company supply chains through further price increases,” the 100 Group said in the letter. It was reported earlier by the Financial Times.

The CFOs said it was “difficult for us to sit quietly as Big Four audit firms are announcing very significant pay rises.”

PwC increased salaries by at least 9% for more than half of its staff this summer, while EY has promoted 42,000 employees since July.

The accounting firms said higher fees reflect stricter regulatory requirements, broader inflationary headwinds and investments in improving audit quality.

“In some instances this means the pricing of an audit will need to increase, to reflect the increased complexity of the work,” a KPMG UK spokesperson said in an emailed statement. KPMG estimated that the requirements of the UK’s revised audit standards will add between 5% and 20% to the base cost of conducting an audit.

EY also pointed to greater risks and complexity, requiring more resources.

“We have responded to the 100 Group letter and look forward to discussing it with them further,” a Deloitte spokesperson said. PwC did not respond to the request for comment.

