(Bloomberg) -- The UK financial watchdog banned a trader from operating in the industry and fined him £6 million ($7.6 million) for his alleged role in a Cum-Ex tax trading scheme that obtained tens of millions of dollars of sham refunds from the Danish exchequer.

Nailesh Teraiya, who owned and ran a small London-based brokerage called Indigo Global Partners Ltd., is alleged to have played a key role in what the Financial Conduct Authority described as a “sham trading scheme” that received €91.2 million ($99.4 million) in tax refunds from the Danish tax authority. Teraiya received millions of dollars in fees for his role, some of which was used to buy a £3 million house in Dubai, the FCA said.

Teraiya has appealed the decision to the FCA’s Upper Tribunal and the watchdog’s findings are therefore provisional, according to the Monday statement. Teraiya didn’t respond to phone calls and texts requesting comment.

The FCA has now levied over £20 million of fines on multiple finance firms and individuals for their involvement in Cum-Ex trades that illicitly claimed refunds on dividend taxes. Many of the companies had relationships with Sanjay Shah, a controversial trader who has been accused of being the mastermind of a scam that defrauded Denmark out of more than 9 billion kroner (£1.3 billion).

Shah was extradited from Dubai to Denmark last year and he is currently standing trial in Copenhagen. He has always denied any wrongdoing.

