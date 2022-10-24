(Bloomberg) -- UK-listed companies posted the highest number of profit warnings for a third-quarter since 2008 as the burden of costs rises, according to a report by consultancy firm EY-Parthenon.

Firms issued 86 profit warnings between July and September, according to the report. That’s 69% more than the same period the previous year and 34% more than in the second quarter.

Retailers, travel and leisure and food producers were the sectors churning out the most profit warnings, EY-Parthenon said. Firms cited rising costs as the reason behind 57% of the alerts.

“Businesses are facing an unprecedented combination of headwinds including rising costs, slowing demand and excess supply,” Jo Robinson, a partner at the firm and UK and Ireland turnaround and restructuring strategy leader, said.

UK companies and consumers are grappling with inflation at a 40-year high, soaring interest rates and depressed demand as they also brace for a potential return to government-enforced austerity.

Among warnings from consumer-facing companies, 70% cited costs issues, with many saying they’re struggling to pass on price increases to customers, according to EY-Parthenon. Meanwhile, half of them mentioned a drop in consumer confidence and changing buying behavior, according to the report.

