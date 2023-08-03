(Bloomberg) -- British companies faced with a torpid economy and a looming wall of maturing debt are turning to collateralized loan obligations for funding, an unusual move that’s pushing the borrowers to sell bonds in euros rather than the usual sterling.

Take supermarket chain Iceland Foods and hotel group Travelodge, for example. Both recently refinanced part of their debt by issuing floating-rate notes in euros. This was done to appeal to CLO fund managers, people familiar with both deals said. It’s an option that may appeal to other UK companies, which have £12.8 billion ($16.2 billion) of bonds coming due in 2025 alone.

CLOs, which bundle leveraged loans into securities, now are increasingly buying high-yield bonds as well, because the supply of loans has dried up due to a massive slump in dealmaking. But there hasn’t been a CLO issued in sterling since 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, so UK issuers looking to tap demand from the vehicles have to sell debt that’s denominated in the continent’s common currency.

CLOs’ appetite for junk bonds couldn’t come at a better time for UK companies, which are grappling with a shrinking sterling credit market that has been battered by a surge in interest rates as the Bank of England struggles to bring down inflation that last year hit a 41-year high.

“UK companies issuing in euros is a way to extend the investor base, especially given that the sterling market has lower depth,” said Marina Cohen, a high-yield portfolio manager at Amundi SA. Issuing euro floating-rate notes is a way to appeal to CLOs, she said.

Already, this has helped British companies cut their 2025 maturity wall from £14.3 billion in early June to the current £12.8 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Iceland Offering

Bloomberg records only show one sterling CLO issue, from PGIM in 2018. CLOs do buy fixed-rate bonds as well but tend to prefer floating-rate notes as they are more aligned with the loans that make up the majority of their investments.

Iceland Foods last week priced a £265 million sterling bond and a €250 million ($274 million) floating-rate note, offering a hefty 11.125% yield on the sterling securities to get the deal over the line. The company is paying 550 basis points over Euribor on the euro portion, equal to about 9.23% currently, according to Bloomberg calculations.

It also bought back most of its outstanding 2025 sterling bonds, which carry a coupon of 4.625%, an indication of how much the interest bill could rise for UK companies.

Similarly, Travelodge priced a £330 million sterling bond and a €250 million euro floating-rate note in April designed partly to repay existing notes.

Spokespeople for Iceland and Travelodge didn’t respond to requests for comment on the bond issues.

Tough Environment

Analysts see the deals as a positive step as they allay any concerns over whether the companies would be able to refinance in a tough environment for debt and for the UK economy.

The share of the euro high-yield market owned by CLOs has risen to 9.5% now from 5.5% 18 months ago, according to Morgan Stanley analysts led by Vasundhara Goel. Their holdings are concentrated in lower-grade notes, predominantly rated B and B-, with CLOs now holding about 18% of these ratings versus 12% in early 2022, they said in a note.

Both Iceland Foods and Travelodge are rated in the single-B category.

In Europe, junk-rated companies have issued €5.16 billion of floating-rate bonds this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. If that pace continues, sales for the whole year would rival 2021’s record high of €8.55 billion.

--With assistance from Eleanor Duncan.

(Updates to add amount of coming UK debt maturities)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.