(Bloomberg) -- The number of jobs created and destroyed in the UK has tumbled while the grip of the top firms on their markets has tightened in the latest sign that the economy is stuck in a long-running stagnation.

The Office for National Statistics said that more than 70% of workers are in companies with below-average labor productivity, with the economy relying on a smaller number of highly productive “frontier” firms.

The data will stoke concerns about the state of the UK economy as business dynamism slows and its post-financial crisis productivity woes continue. It suggests resources are being used in less productive parts of the economy with the prolonged period of ultra-low interest rates keeping many “zombie” companies going.

The ONS said business dynamism — the speed at which the economy moves resources from less to more productive businesses — has stalled.

The job reallocation rate, measuring the combined creation and destruction of roles, tumbled from 30.7% in 2001 to 20.6% in 2022. The ONS said the slower reallocation of workers to high productivity firms helps to explain the weak productivity growth that has dogged Britain’s economy since the financial crisis.

The market power of the dominant firms as measured by markups on their goods and services has also increased, suggesting a decline in competition that comes at a cost for consumers.

The average markup in the non-financial business sector jumped from 111% in 1997 to 127% in 2021 with profit margins also increasing.

