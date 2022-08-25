(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s first time home buyers need a big increase in pay to keep up with rising prices in the property market and higher mortgage rates.

Those looking to buy a home need an additional £12,250 ($14,513) compared with a year ago, according to research by Zoopla released Friday. In London, the increase is £34,500.

The research highlights the plight of first time buyers, who have seen afforbability stretched by a stellar rise in prices in the wake of the pandemic and are now among the most exposed to soaring interest rates.

The average two-year fixed-rate home loan is now more than 4% in the UK, the first time it’s reached that threshold since February 2013, according to data compiled by Moneyfacts Group Plc.

Zoopla also suggested prices are continuing to rise for now, with an annual increase of 8.3% in July. Still, the market is expected to cool in coming months, with the rival property search website Rightmove reporting the largest decline in asking prices in two years in August.

“The housing market has been resilient to the rising cost of living so far,” said Richard Donnell, director of research at Zoopla. “The new energy price cap will add to the pressure facing households especially those on lower incomes. We see the recent jump in mortgage rates having a greater impact on housing market activity and prices moving ahead.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.