(Bloomberg) -- Finance chiefs and central bankers meeting in Washington this week with clouds darkening over the global economy found a common way to let off some steam: joking about the disorder in UK markets and politics.

And they weren’t even doing it behind the Brits’ backs. In the case of Dutch central banker Klaas Knot, he made a pointed comment while sitting on the dais just feet away from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.

“Nothing keeps me awake at night,” Knot said Saturday morning while responding to questions during a panel discussion. “Unless of course we were to have a crisis like the UK.”

Minutes later on the next panel, Brazil central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto chimed in with an unflattering comparison to emerging markets, after the UK government’s planned tax-cut package led the pound to plunge to its weakest since 1985 and gilt yields to surge.

“It was the first time in a long time that we see a reaction from markets on a fiscal package that resembles very much my daily life, which is how markets react to a fiscal package in emerging-market countries,” Campos Neto said.

Some of the talk was around the fate of Kwasi Kwarteng. He arrived at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Washington as UK chancellor of the exchequer but made an early departure from the meetings on Thursday and was ousted Friday in London following the market panic created by his plan for £45 billion ($50 billion) of unfunded tax cuts last month.

As well as firing Kwarteng, Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday tore up plans to freeze the corporation tax and promised cuts in public spending as she sought to avoid another damaging selloff.

One joke circulating on Twitter went: “Apparently Kwarteng had to fly home first class, as no-one wanted him near business or economy.”

