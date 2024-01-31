(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s fiscal watchdog has affirmed internal Treasury analysis that warned Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt may have limited money for tax cuts at the upcoming budget, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Office for Budget Responsibility delivered its first “fiscal outlook” to the chancellor on Tuesday evening, arriving at a figure very similar to the £14 billion ($17.8 billion) of headroom estimated by Treasury, the person said.

They spoke on condition of anonymity discussing provisional forecasts that aren’t public. The OBR declined to comment.

The Treasury forecast was reported by Bloomberg last week.

The independent watchdog’s findings appear to confirm that fears about headroom being limited are not simply an attempt by the Treasury to manage expectations and surprise on the upside ahead of the budget, which is five weeks away on March 6.

Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have both signaled their determination to cut taxes further, as pressure from Conservative lawmakers builds ahead of a general election expected in the second half of the year. Tory strategists see tax as a crucial potential dividing line with the opposition Labour Party, which currently enjoys a lead of around 20 points in opinion polls.

Headroom of around £14 billion would lag the historic average and be lower than some economists had projected, with Bloomberg Economics previously forecasting headroom of between £17 billion and £25 billion. Hunt is also likely to want to set aside billions of pounds to protect against any future economic shocks, leaving space for giveaways tight if the picture does not improve in the weeks ahead.

The OBR’s initial assessment came on the day that the International Monetary Fund cautioned the UK government that it should not cut taxes in the budget because it needs the money to invest in public services and get the national debt under control.

Hunt warned Cabinet ministers at a meeting on Tuesday morning that there may not be room for major tax cuts based on current Treasury projections, a person familiar with the discussion said.

The headroom available “remains low by historical standards and can be wiped out by changing economic conditions,” the Treasury said in an emailed statement, stressing: “That’s why we must stick to our plan to reduce debt by growing the economy and being responsible with spending.”

The lower-than-hoped headroom is due to poorer market conditions so far this year, which have seen traders scale back expectations of how far the Bank of England will cut interest rates in the coming months, and lower inflation dragging down tax receipts.

Still, ministers are privately hoping that the OBR revises its forecasts significantly before the budget, allowing Hunt more room for tax cuts. That’s what happened ahead of the Autumn Statement in November, when initial forecasts saw little room for tax cuts, only to improve nearer the event and allow him to announce giveaways including a cut to national insurance, a payroll tax.

The OBR will provide four more rounds of fiscal outlooks to the chancellor before publishing its final assessment alongside the budget.

