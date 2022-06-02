(Bloomberg) -- UK electric flying taxi startup Vertical Aerospace Ltd. said it is partnering with Corporacion America Airports to explore and design so-called vertiports as well as other infrastructure in Brazil for the operation of its aircraft.

Vertical said the new partnership, along with its existing tieups with jet-lessor Avolon Holdings Ltd. and Brazil’s largest carrier Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA, will help get infrastructure ready for Brazil to be one of “pioneering markets” for flying taxi services.

Vertical is betting big on Brazil, where Sao Paulo is the world’s busiest city for helicopter flights because traffic snarl-ups typically block hundreds of miles of road. Electrically-powered flying taxis are being touted as eco-friendly replacements for helicopters, and a plethora of manufacturers are currently in the process of getting their aircraft certified and finalizing plans for their associated infrastructure.

In September, Gol agreed in September to buy or rent as many as 250 VX4s from leasing company Avolon. Vertical also has outline deals with American Airlines, Japan Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic to introduce services by 2025.

